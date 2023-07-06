Zendure DE GmbH: Zendure revealed Prime Day offer on SolarFlow

BERLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , the fastest-growing clean energy tech startup, offers their plug&play storage system SolarFlow for balcony solar energy on Amazon Prime Day.

BALCONY ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTION FOR COST-CONSCIOUS USERS

Zendure's SolarFlow is a sustainable and cost-effective upgrade to balcony solar power plants that stores additional electricity during the day that can be used at night, thereby reducing the carbon footprint. Using two SolarFlow batteries means an average annual electricity cost saving of 32 percent for a family of four using an average of 9.5 kWh per day. It can be purchased as a complete package with solar panels and inverters or separately.

The SolarFlow PV hub boasted an 800W output, an intelligent battery management system, and LFP batteries storing energy during the daytime. Each individual battery has a capacity of 960Wh and can wirelessly connect to up to four batteries, expanding the maximum capacity to 3840Wh.

Thanks to the IP65 waterproof metal housing, the storage system can be confidently placed on the balcony. The smart app allows for easy power, energy storage, and consumption management. It also includes a scheduled timer and is compatible with all standard balcony solar panels and microinverters.

There are once again interesting offers to be snatched up on Amazon Prime Day. Interested parties can save even more from 7 July if they want to buy Zendure's SolarFlow.

On Amazon Prime Day, SolarFlow is available at the following prices:

30% discount on SolarFlow ( PV Hub + Battery ) with a capacity of 960 Wh for 1,176 €.

+ ) with a capacity of 960 Wh for 1,176 €. 25% discount on SolarFlow (PV Hub + 2 Batteries) with a capacity of 1920 Wh for 1,680 €

ABOUT ZENDURE

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Our mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularising the latest EnergyTech.

Our revolutionary Balcony Energy Storage System SolarFlow turns sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient source of energy to power our daily life. To learn more visit Zendure.de and follow Zendure on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

