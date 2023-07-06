DJ Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C) (ECRP LN) Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 05-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.4804 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50925592 CODE: ECRP LN ISIN: LU1437018168 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018168 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ECRP LN Sequence No.: 255729 EQS News ID: 1673765 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2023 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)