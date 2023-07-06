

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased markedly in May as imports fell much faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 85 million in May from EUR 1.2 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports dropped 7.0 percent year-on-year in May, while imports plunged by 19.8 percent.



Shipments to the EU member countries declined 6.8 percent annually in May, and imports from those nations slumped 14.5 percent.



At the same time, exports to countries outside the EU increased 0.7 percent, while imports from those countries slid 15.8 percent.



