PAN Communications Promotes Nia Evans to UK Managing Director

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / PAN Communications , an integrated marketing and PR agency for technology and healthcare brands, today announces the appointment of Nia Evans as managing director of its London operation. She succeeds outgoing managing director Gareth Thomas, with whom she co-founded the agency Capella PR, which PAN acquired in 2019.

Prior to her promotion, Evans held the role of general manager for PAN's UK team . She brings more than 20 years of agency and in-house experience, spanning Viagogo, Threepipe, Porter Novelli, Good Relations and Ogilvy.

As managing director, she will focus on retaining and growing the UK business, working alongside the experienced senior team and the 20 plus strong staff in London. In addition, she will help drive an increased emphasis on brand awareness in the region, while helping to attract new brands to the roster.

"I can't think of a better person than Nia to propel PAN forward into our next phase of growth," said founder and CEO Phil Nardone . "She brings a wealth of client relations excellence and is a compassionate and inspiring leader of people. I know Nia will nurture the very special culture we have in our UK team as it grows and has the perfect skillset to capitalise on the growing opportunity for B2B brand building across the region".

Evans appointment comes at a critical time for the agency fuelled by an integrated, digital storytelling approach and cross-functional problem solving offering that connects brand awareness to marketing demand gen options. PAN UK was named a 2023 Technology Agency of the Year finalist by PR Moment , while PAN global was just selected 2023 North American Technology Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media. PAN UK recently built out their business portfolio with automotive tech giant Solera, fintech star Remitly, digital transformation leader Infinum and financial software company OneStream, among others.

"I'm super-excited to be leading the next phase of growth for PAN in the UK," says Evans. "We're seeing great demand from B2B brands for creative campaign work that places earned media at the heart of wider integrated campaigns. CMOs are telling us they're looking for 'brand, not bland' and we're very well set up to deliver this with thought-proving campaigns and creative-first instincts."

Headquartered in Boston, PAN has additional US office locations in San Francisco, New York and Orlando, as well as a growing virtual community. The agency has more than 170 employees internationally, as well as a global network of more than 40 partner agencies. In her leadership of the UK office, Evans envisages close collaboration with her international colleagues.

"We already share around half of our clients with our US colleagues and 80% of our work is global, drawing on the skills of our PAN Global Network partners," Evans comments. "We are perfectly placed to help UK brands go global, as well as supporting international companies enter the British market."

PAN Communications is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency with over 170 employees internationally. PAN helps companies transform ideas into captivating stories that align to mid- and late-stage growth strategies through the firm's NXT Stage approach . Headquartered in downtown Boston, PAN has additional office locations in San Francisco, New York, Orlando, and London, as well as a growing virtual community. The agency's teams are positioned to help companies emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a variety of brands like Veeam, Radial, athenahealth, Absolute Software and Aurora Solar.

