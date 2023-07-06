Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced today that it has acquired leading research and development (R&D) tax relief consulting firm, Indigo Consulting Group Ltd (Indigo).

Based in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, Indigo helps clients in the construction industry secure tax credits, reduce their corporate tax bill, and obtain refunds related to innovative research and development projects. With more than 50 years of combined construction industry experience, Indigo submits hundreds of claims per year with an average client benefit of more than £200,000. Its team of seven highly qualified professionals will remain with the firm.

"Our growth strategy throughout Europe is to acquire leading specialty tax firms with strong teams to ensure we offer clients best-in-class service and results," said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. "With the addition of Indigo, we did just that. We are now even better equipped to serve clients in the R&D tax relief space and add value by offering Ryan's full suite of industry-leading tax services and innovative software solutions."

The acquisition of Indigo is the latest in a string of recent strategic acquisitions made by Ryan in the UK. Manchester, UK-based Catax was acquired by Ryan in March 2022, thus further strengthening Ryan's R&D global market position, presenting new service offerings in the UK, and expanding the Firm's Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) practice in Canada. Since then, Ryan has acquired grant funding firm Granted and R&D tax relief consultancy Access2Funding to bolster Ryan's innovation funding practice in the UK.

"All of us at Indigo are grateful to join Ryan's R&D tax credits team," said Peter Kane, Founder of Indigo. "Our vast R&D experience and success is a perfect complement to Ryan's innovation funding practice. By combining our industry expertise with the full suite of tax services at Ryan, we are able to offer our clients in the construction industry additional tax-saving strategies to help their businesses excel."

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 4,100 professionals and associates serves over 21,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organisational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

