IHG Hotels & Resorts Launches Limited Time Offer on Stays Throughout the UK, Ireland and Germany

Guests can Save up to 25% on their Summer Travels with IHG if Booked 6-12 July

LONDON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), a leading hotel company with a global presence, announces the ultimate discount just in time for peak summer travels. Starting today through 12 July, all guests can enjoy up to 25% off on bookings with participating hotels across hundreds of locations in the UK, Ireland and Germany. IHG One Rewards members will also receive an additional 10% when booking.

The limited time offering applies to all bookings through 30 September 2023. With properties such as Hotel Indigo, Kimpton, InterContinental, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, voco and more under IHG's belt, there's a great place to stay for any holiday. For those looking for a holiday elsewhere in Europe - especially as Oktoberfest approaches - the savings will also apply to select IHG locations in Germany.

Travellers need to simply visit https://www.ihg.com/content/gb/en/deals/hotel-offers/summer for their bookings in the UK - and https://www.ihg.com/content/gb/en/deals/hotel-offers/summer-germany for even more booking options in nearby Germany - and select "Best Flex" rate under "Book Early and Save." IHG One Rewards members should be logged in online for the additional 10% discount.*

Introduced in 2022, IHG One Rewards is a best-in-class loyalty program centered around IHG's guests - giving them richer benefits and more ways to earn. IHG One Rewards members enjoy these perks at destinations worldwide, earning points on their stays - including this limited time offering.

About IHG:

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 18 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels Essentials: Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels

Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites Exclusive Partners:Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

*IHG One Rewards Members additional discount applies to most IHG properties.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147790/IHG_Oxford_Spires.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147784/IHG_Hotels_Resorts_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ihg-hotels--resorts-launches-limited-time-offer-on-stays-throughout-the-uk-ireland-and-germany-301870936.html