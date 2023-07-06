Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
06.07.2023 | 10:10
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Soft launch of Custom Basket Forwards (169/23)

As of July 10, 2023, Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB will start the
soft launch of Custom Basket Forwards (CBF). Members that have signed the Close
Out Provider agreement may from this date conduct trading and clearing of CBFs. 

Members are reminded that the following apply during the soft launch phase:

 -- The member must only trade and clear CBFs with the member's own clients
   (i.e., any CBF recorded on the member's house account must always be met by
   an equal and opposite contract recorded on a client account of the member).

 -- Registration of transactions is allowed only via Nasdaq Trading Operations.

 -- Give ups are not allowed.


For further CBF product information, please see:
www.nasdaq.com/solutions/custom-basket-forwards 



For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1153925
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
