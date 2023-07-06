La Halle de la Machine: A high-flying summer at the Halle de la Machine (Toulouse)

TOULOUSE, France, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exhibition « Dans les Cartons » (In the Boxes)

Admire hundreds of original and unpublished drawings by the company La Machine, which have remained hidden in portfolios and boxes. Be dazzled by François Delaroziere's pencil strokes and his creative genius. Discover the ingenious high-color workings of five new paint machines. Punch, catapult, paint, draw and awaken the artist in you.

And don't forget to lift your eyes to the sky: the Veritable Machinists swirl from sketch to sketch at the heart of the exhibition!

From Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 7pm, until August 31

Exceptional opening Monday, August 14

Halle Night Long Festival

Every Friday and Saturday night during summer, enjoy free and festive concerts in the open air, in the shade of Asterion, the famous mechanical 14-meter-high Minotaur. Soul, hip-hop, electro-brass, post-punk or funk: something to give you an irrepressible desire to dance with frenzy to the rhythm of guitar riffs.

Free concerts. Fridays and Saturdays, from July 7 to August 26, from 7pm to 10pm

Vibrating vests for the deaf, free booking (22 July)

Lunch of small mechanics

Come satisfy your hunger and nourish your astonishment, with the Lunch of small mechanics. The bread catapult meets the dessert chandelier, the pepper pot floats in the air and the dishes roll on a big plate wheel. Spectacular meal on the horizon!

Wednesdays and Sundays from 12pm to 3pm. Booking recommended

Journey on the Minotaur

From his great height of 14 metres, with his 47 tons, Astérion takes you on his back aboard his Capitol for a unique excursion on the Giant Trail.

Booking recommended

Carré Sénart Carousel

Embark on a fantastic ride among the flying fish, mechanical buffaloes and giant insects that populate this fascinating roundabout of fairground arts.

More info on halledelamachine.fr

Media Contact:

Fanny Poitevin

fanny.poitevin@halledelamachine.fr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147665/La_Halle_de_la_Machine.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147664/La_Halle_de_la_Machine_Logo.jpg

