KR1 plc - Extension of Services Agreement

London, July 6

6 July 2023

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Extension of Services Agreement

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company and Reflexivity Research Limited ("Reflexivity") have agreed to extend the proposed termination date of the Services Agreement entered into between the Company and Reflexivity in 2021.

The parties have agreed that the Services Agreement will now continue until it is terminated by the Company or Reflexivity giving not less than 12 months' notice (previously 6 months), such notice not to be served earlier than the eighth anniversary (previously seventh anniversary) of the commencement of the Services Agreement.

Reflexivity is owned by George McDonaugh and Keld van Schreven, executive Directors of KR1, and Janos Berghorn, the Company's Head of Research (the "Executives"). The amendment to the Services Agreement is therefore a related party transaction for the purposes of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook.

The Directors of KR1, other than George McDonaugh and Keld van Schreven, believe that extending the period in which KR1 has exclusive access to the Executives and the services of Reflexivity, further aligns the interests of all stakeholders. Accordingly, the Directors of KR1, other than George McDonaugh and Keld van Schreven, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, consider that the extension to the Services Agreement is fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).