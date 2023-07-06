Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Aktie des Jahres - vorprogrammierter Erfolg mit +10.000% Chance?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
06.07.2023 | 10:58
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

On IPAS "Indexo" Additional Share Listing on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on July 6, 2023 to admit to trading IPAS "Indexo"
additional shares on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List next to the already listed
IPAS "Indexo" shares as of July 7, 2023: 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name                        AS "Indexo"  
Issuer's short name                        IDX1R     
Securities ISIN code                       LV0000101863 
Nominal value of one share                    1.00 EUR   
Number of additional shares                    16 896    
Total number of shares after additional shares will be admitted  3 585 407   
 to trading                                   
Orderbook short name                       IDX1R     
List                               Baltic Main  
                                  List     



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.