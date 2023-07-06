On IPAS "Indexo" Additional Share Listing on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on July 6, 2023 to admit to trading IPAS "Indexo" additional shares on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List next to the already listed IPAS "Indexo" shares as of July 7, 2023: Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "Indexo" Issuer's short name IDX1R Securities ISIN code LV0000101863 Nominal value of one share 1.00 EUR Number of additional shares 16 896 Total number of shares after additional shares will be admitted 3 585 407 to trading Orderbook short name IDX1R List Baltic Main List Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.