UAB E-gates: E-Gates Launches Fintech Solution for Digital Asset Management

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / E-Gates, a startup developing software solutions for fintechs, has launched its universal platform. Its flagship offering combines a unified solution for managing web2 and web3 finance with streams for fiat and crypto assets.

Designed for blockchain-native as well as TradFi businesses, the E-Gates platform allows companies to manage all of their financial flows within a compliant and user-friendly framework. It includes a suite of powerful tools for AML and KYC management, a payment gateway, non-custodial web3 wallet, and cross-chain bridge.

Businesses entering the web3 space are often impaired by uncertainty over reporting requirements, compliance costs, and the difficulty of linking legacy and crypto payment systems. The E-Gates platform was designed to solve these problems by aggregating these tools into a simple user-friendly interface. It grants businesses the clarity and convenience required to enter the web3 space and harness its many capabilities.

Inna Stelmakh, Head of International Development at E-Gates, said: "We are excited to announce the launch of E-Gates, a fintech services provider ready to expand its reach and engage new industry partners in different markets. We are open to building strong partnerships with various entities in other industries, including crypto exchanges, financial structures, banks, e-commerce platforms, fintech startups, healthcare, service industries, MFI, and auction houses."

The E-Gates platform has launched with four core products in place:

Auto KYC by PassMe: Business owners can take advantage of easy integration and conduct customer KYC using AI, customized process design, and detailed analytics.

Payment Gateway: Convenient online payments in over 100 crypto and fiat currencies. Features include simple API integration, low fees, 24/7 support, and the ability to create unlimited invoices for easy business scaling.

E-Gates Wallet: Non-custodial wallet for easy interaction with web3 and secure asset management. Compatible with iOS, Android, and web platforms and provides fast and secure transactions without KYC.

ChainGates Bridge: Seamless cross-network swaps with support for more than 10 blockchain networks.

At the Techchill international conference on April 27-28, E-Gates presented these core products to delegates and elaborated on their utility. Designed to free businesses from the administrative and regulatory burden of incorporating decentralized products into their workflow, the E-Gates platform equips companies with a broad range of financial tools.

As a unified solution for digital asset management, E-Gates enables businesses to control all of their financial processes within a single platform. In the process, they can gain exposure to web3 while retaining the ability to convert to fiat currencies whenever required. The E-Gates platform also enables companies to provide blockchain-based products to their customers while maintaining full compliance and satisfying all regulatory requirements.

About E-Gates

E-Gates is a fintech services provider. Based in Lithuania, the company specializes in providing tools for managing traditional and decentralized financial assets. From KYC and AML management to currency conversion and cross-chain transfers, E-Gates provides a comprehensive framework for interacting with web3 services in a compliant manner while minimizing operational costs.

