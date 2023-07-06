Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023

Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data June 2023

In June 2023, the number of Icelandair's passengers was 519 thousand, a 20% increase since June last year. A total of 1.8 million passengers travelled with Icelandair for the first six months of the year, 31% more than at the same time last year.

Passengers on international flights were 493 thousand in June, compared to 407 thousand in June 2022, an increase of 21%. Thereof, 43% were travelling to Iceland, 13% from Iceland and 44% were via passengers. The load factor was 86% and improved by 2.7 percentage points compared to June last year on 22% more capacity. Demand was particularly strong on North American routes with a load factor close to 90%, which is the highest it has ever been in the month of June. On-time performance on international flights was 67%, which is below the Company's goals.

Passengers on domestic flights were 25 thousand. The load factor on domestic flights was 78.8% and on-time performance was 91%, significantly improving year-on-year.

Freight, measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 51%, driven by an increase in transit freight following the addition of two wide-body B767-300 freighter aircraft. Sold block hours in the leasing operation increased 5%.

Route Network Jun 23 Jun 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 518,527 431,408 20% 1,844,818 1,411,799 31%
Load Factor 85.9% 83.2% 2.7 ppt 81.5% 74.9% 6.7 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000) 1,866.7 1,524.2 22% 6,581.0 5,306.9 24%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK'000,000) 1,604.4 1,268.2 27% 5,365.9 3,973.9 35%
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Jun 23 Jun 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%)
To market (passengers) 210,911 175,847 20% 743,897 588,887 26%
From market (passengers) 63,348 56,965 11% 309,579 247,247 25%
Via market (passengers) 218,969 174,069 26% 657,739 451,607 46%
Number of Passengers 493,228 406,881 21% 1,711,214 1,287,741 33%
Load Factor 86.0% 83.3% 2.7 ppt 81.6% 74.9% 6.7 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000) 1,857.5 1,514.7 23% 6,530.6 5,262.1 24%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK'000,000) 1,597.1 1,261.2 27% 5,327.2 3,938.7 35%
Stage length (KM) 3,195 3,111 3% 3,074 3,068 0%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 67.0% 67.0% 0.0 ppt 75.0% 74.3% 0.7 ppt
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS Jun 23 Jun 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 25,299 24,527 3% 133,603 124,058 8%
Load Factor 78.8% 74.3% 4.5 ppt 76.8% 78.6% -1.8 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000) 9.3 9.5 -2% 50.4 44.7 13%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 91% 73% 18.0 ppt 85% 72% 13.0 ppt
Cargo & Leasing Jun 23 Jun 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Leasing 1,256 1,199 5% 7,530 6,932 9%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK'000) 15,646 10,327 51% 89,147 69,181 29%
CO2 EMISSIONS Jun 23 Jun 22 CHG (%) YTD 23 YTD 22 CHG (%)
Total CO2 emissions tonnes 124,790 106,413 17% 463,001 389,034 19%
CO2 emissions per OTK 0.73 0.76 -4% 0.76 0.82 -7%

Contact information:
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
