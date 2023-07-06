Evidence of cross-protection against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern observed in hamster challenge model

Osivax, a biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines to provide broad-spectrum protection against highly mutating infectious viruses, today announced the publication of promising preclinical proof of cross-protection data against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants with OVX033, its sarbecovirus vaccine candidate, in a hamster challenge model. The research report article was published under the title, "OVX033, a nucleocapsid-based vaccine candidate provides broad-spectrum protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants in a hamster challenge model," in Volume 14 2023 of the journal Frontiers in Immunology

Developed using Osivax' proprietary oligoDOM technology platform, OVX033 is designed to target the nucleocapsid, a highly conserved antigen among sarbecoviruses, to provide broad-spectrum protection against current and future SARS-CoV-2 variants. The preclinical data revealed the ability of OVX033 to trigger cross-reactive T-cell responses (especially in the lungs) and notably, cross-protection against three SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (B.1 Europe, Delta B.1.617.2 and Omicron B.1.1.529). The results were evidenced by lower weight loss, lower lung viral loads and reduced lung histopathological lesions in the hamster challenge model.

"Publishing data in Frontiers in Immunology, a renowned industry journal, serves as an important validation that underscores the ability of OVX033 to generate strong and broad-spectrum nucleocapsid-specific immune responses, particularly T-cell activation, across multiple coronavirus variants," commented Alexandre Le Vert, CEO Co-Founder of Osivax. "These initial results are highly encouraging as we near the clinic and also affirm the versatility of our oligoDOM platform as a powerful resource for developing transformative pan-respiratory virus vaccines.

"These preclinical data were collected from a relevant and well-characterized SARS-CoV-2 challenge model, thus demonstrating a solid proof of concept for OVX033's potential to provide protection against a wide spectrum of SARS-CoV-2 variants," added Florence Nicolas, PhD, Chief Development Officer Co-Founder of Osivax."As future sarbecovirus outbreaks and pandemics remain a very real and dangerous threat to global health, the development of innovative vaccines capable of activating strong immune responses against multiple strains remains urgent and essential.

About OVX033

OVX033 is a first-in-class sarbecovirus vaccine candidate that targets the nucleocapsid (N), a highly conserved internal antigen. Unlike surface antigens such as Spike (S), N is much less likely to mutate, providing a broader and more universal immune response, with the objective to provide broad-spectrum protection against all current and future variants of SARS-CoV-2 as well as against future pandemic sarbecoviruses. Osivax' oligoDOM technology enables the design and production of a recombinant version of the nucleocapsid which self-assembles into a nanoparticle, thus triggering powerful T- and B-cell immune responses. OVX033 has demonstrated a first preclinical proof of concept for cross-protective efficacy in a hamster challenge model published in Frontiers in Immunology. Further preclinical studies are on-going, and a dossier for a First-In-Human clinical trial is currently being compiled.

About Osivax

Osivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its novel, self-assembling nanoparticle platform technology, oligoDOM, to develop transformative, first-in-class pan-respiratory virus vaccines generating superior T-cell responses in addition to strong and sustained B-cell responses. The company is establishing proof of concept with its broad-spectrum, "universal" influenza candidate, OVX836, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials with over 1100 subjects tested and encouraging efficacy proof of concept data. Osivax' ambition is to develop a pan-respiratory virus vaccine to prevent all strains of influenza and all variants of sarbecovirus in one single shot. The company will expand into other infectious disease indications through combinations and collaborations worldwide.

