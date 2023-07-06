DJ Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CU2G LN) Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 05-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 568.9692 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 343437 CODE: CU2G LN ISIN: LU1681042948 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2G LN Sequence No.: 255833 EQS News ID: 1674025 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1674025&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)