Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Palo Alto Networks to Deliver Best-in-Class Cybersecurity Platforms to Customers in Poland with New Local Cloud Infrastructure

Investment in cloud location gives organizations local access to industry-leading zero trust security in Poland to support their data residency needs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and WARSAW, Poland, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the launch of a new cloud location in Poland, giving customers high-performance access to Palo Alto Networks best-in-class cybersecurity capabilities while meeting their data residency needs.

"As the threat landscape evolves, enterprises across Poland and Central Eastern Europe are increasingly vulnerable to new and sophisticated cyberattacks. In response, they are looking for the most advanced technology to enhance their cybersecurity posture and simplify their infrastructure," said Helmut Reisinger, CEO of EMEA and LATAM for Palo Alto Networks. "We are delighted that we can now deliver our best-of-breed security technology and integrated platforms to customers locally from our new cloud location in Poland. This investment is part of our commitment to give our customers around the world local access to our AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities, while helping them with their data location needs."

The new cloud location will give customers domestic, high-performance access to:

Prisma® Access : Prisma Access is the security service edge (SSE) solution of Prisma SASE, the industry's most complete SASE solution converging network security, SD-WAN, and Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) into a single cloud-delivered service. With a domestic cloud footprint, Polish customers can bring Zero Trust security to the hybrid workforce with the lowest latency and highest performance in the industry.

: is the security service edge (SSE) solution of Prisma SASE, the industry's most complete SASE solution converging network security, SD-WAN, and Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) into a single cloud-delivered service. With a domestic cloud footprint, Polish customers can bring Zero Trust security to the hybrid workforce with the lowest latency and highest performance in the industry. Cortex XDR®: Cortex XDR is the industry's first extended detection and response platform, which integrates endpoint, network and cloud data to stop sophisticated attacks through state of the art AI and analytics. With the new Polish cloud infrastructure, customers can meet data residency needs by keeping their logs and analytics in Poland.

Cortex XDR is the industry's first extended detection and response platform, which integrates endpoint, network and cloud data to stop sophisticated attacks through state of the art AI and analytics. With the new Polish cloud infrastructure, customers can meet data residency needs by keeping their logs and analytics in Poland. Cortex® XSIAM: Palo Alto Networks has launched its automation-first platform for the modern SOC, harnessing the power of machine intelligence to radically improve security outcomes and transform security operations. With Cortex XSIAM, Polish customers can now accelerate their SOC transformation while meeting data location preferences.

Palo Alto Networks has launched its automation-first platform for the modern SOC, harnessing the power of machine intelligence to radically improve security outcomes and transform security operations. With Cortex XSIAM, Polish customers can now accelerate their SOC transformation while meeting data location preferences. Advanced WildFire: Customers can fully utilize the industry's largest malware prevention engine while ensuring that files submitted for analysis stay in Poland to help meet data privacy concerns. Advanced WildFire can be leveraged by the Palo Alto Networks Zero Trust Network Security Platform (i.e. Prisma SASE, ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls and VM-/CN-Series software firewalls) and Cortex XDR, which secure a world where any user can work anywhere without restrictions, as well as by third-party products via API.

Customers can fully utilize the industry's largest malware prevention engine while ensuring that files submitted for analysis stay in Poland to help meet data privacy concerns. Advanced WildFire can be leveraged by the Palo Alto Networks Zero Trust Network Security Platform (i.e. Prisma SASE, ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls and VM-/CN-Series software firewalls) and Cortex XDR, which secure a world where any user can work anywhere without restrictions, as well as by third-party products via API. Cortex Data Lake: Customers can collect, transform and integrate their enterprise's security data to enable Palo Alto Networks solutions while data logs remain locally.

With this investment in Poland, Palo Alto Networks now simplifies security compliance with local cloud security infrastructures in more than 76 countries worldwide.

For more information on Palo Alto Networks regional cloud locations, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/products/regional-cloud-locations

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021 and 2022), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, the Palo Alto Networks logo, Cortex, Cortex XDR, Cortex XSIAM, and Prisma are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325503/4148437/palo_alto_networks_logo_2015.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-to-deliver-best-in-class-cybersecurity-platforms-to-customers-in-poland-with-new-local-cloud-infrastructure-301870999.html