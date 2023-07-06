DJ Veloce Media Group announces major investment commitment of USD50 million from GEM Digital Limited

Chainwire Veloce Media Group announces major investment commitment of USD50 million from GEM Digital Limited 06-Jul-2023 / 10:08 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, United Kingdom, 07/06/2023, Chainwire . Veloce Media Group announces major investment commitment of USD50 million from GEM Digital Limited Significant investment to fuel Veloce Media Group's growth . Gem Digital Ltd a global leading digital asset investment firm Following the announcement of Veloce Media Group's evolution to Web3, with the launch of its new blockchain utility and governance token, VEXT, it was today announced that GEM Digital Ltd will invest up to USD50 million, through a structured token subscription agreement, into the organisation. Veloce, comprising of industry-leading gaming and racing platform Veloce Esports, and race-winning Extreme E outfit Veloce Racing, has attracted over 35 million subscribers, nearly one billion monthly views, across multiple digital platforms including YouTube and Twitch, and millions of social media followers to become the world's largest racing gaming media network. The London-based organisation also operates esports and gaming teams and brands for some of the industry's most influential names, including Mercedes AMG, Ferrari, McLaren, Yas Heat, whilst also establishing a successful joint venture sub-brand with Lando Norris - Quadrant - and continually competing and winning with Veloce Elites. The introduction of VEXT in the coming weeks will position Veloce as a leading decentralised gaming and sports media organisations; providing token holders with real utility through a variety of games integrating VEXT and tangible influence, benefits and rewards across all of the Veloce Media Group assets. The partnership with GEM Digital has all the signs of being a perfect 'meeting of minds', as the investment firm moves to increase its stake in this fast-moving world of sourcing, structuring, and investing in utility tokens in relevant and growing industries. "This is a very exciting transaction ," said Daniel Bailey, Chief Commercial Officer Veloce and CEO Veloce Racing, "It comes very soon after the announcement of VEXT and our plans to evolve our media and sports group into this truly innovative space; validating Veloce's position as a pioneer in the industry. "The GEM commitment will allow us to focus on growth and expansion, through acquisition of more gaming and real-life racing properties, ultimately giving our vast community further VEXT utility and influence." For GEM Digital, the investment has found a natural home that reflects its ambitions to work with a diverse set of organisations whilst promoting businesses in the emerging markets, supporting sustainable and inclusive ambitions through business. The investment promises to herald mutual long-term opportunities. Website | Telegram | Twitter | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | Linkedin | TikTok About Veloce Media Group Founded in 2018, Veloce is a multi-pillared gaming and sports media group?operating across some of the most innovative, fast-growing, and future-focused sectors in the UK. Headquartered in London, the Veloce brand comprises of the industry-leading gaming and racing platform, Veloce Esports, and race-winning outfit, Veloce Racing, currently competing in the renowned Extreme E championship. As the world's largest digital racing media network, Veloce has so far attracted over 35 million subscribers and nearly one billion monthly views with a focus on esports, gaming, purpose-driven motorsport, and Web3. Veloce is partnered with a number of high-profile teams from across the globe, running multiple gaming and esports team operations, including Mercedes AMG, Ferrari, and Yas Heat. Well established JV sub-brands, including Lando Norris' gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant, make up another key aspect of?Veloce's vast global network. To learn more, please visit: https://www.velocemediagroup.com/ About GEM Digital Limited GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally. Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a USD3.4 billion, alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 530 transactions in 72 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments. Contacts CEO Rupert Svendsen-Cook Veloce Media Group rupert@veloce.gg Head Of Digital Marketing Louis Broomfield Veloce Media Group louis@veloce.gg =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1674073 06-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=666cf980f10e90f115fd1c2f5a7753a9

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=aa5cf6ce39347090305900e0237c1595

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=0e99a53519391a009aa2a8c1a00f8737

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1674073&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2023 05:08 ET (09:08 GMT)