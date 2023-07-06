Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.07.2023 | 11:48
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rare Champagne is about to unveil its 14th vintage: Rare Rosé Millésime 2014

EXTRA-ORDINARY

REIMS, France, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultra-expressive Rare Rosé Millésime 2014 has ardour, bringing it closer to Rare Rosé Millésime 2007. The vintage's appearance stands out and surprises by its extraordinary, dense and slightly coppery colour. Rare Champagne's fourth Millésime rosé is filled with a whirlwind of aromas.

Rare Champagne, The True Exception

"When I tasted Rare Rosé Millésime 2014, I was surprised by its swirling side and multiple aromas. Its unexpected, eccentric and generous style brings it very close to the House's first rosé Millésime, Rare Rosé Millésime 2007."

Émilien Boutillat, Rare Champagne's Cellar Master

The deeply original Rare Rosé Millésime 2014 evokes a sophisticated feminine fragrance, similar to those of French haute perfumery's finest hours. The rose at the heart of Rare Rosé Millésime 2014 blossoms with distinguished elegance. All of the House's rosé Millésimes include the favourite flower of Queen Marie-Antoinette, Rare Champagne's muse. Here, it blends with the violet, creating a bouquet of sophisticated and heady harmonies that perfectly complement the red fruit notes. Rare Rosé Millésime 2014's sensory eccentricity enriches Rare Champagne's expressive palette.

Rare Rosé Millésime 2014 will be available at the suggested retail price of €450.

RARE CHAMPAGNE

Rare Champagne's noble origins date back to May 6, 1785, when Florens-Louis Heidsieck met Queen Marie Antoinette for the first time: "I wanted a vintage fit for a queen!" He wrote. The legend was born 200 years later with the unveiling of the very first Rare Champagne vintage, Rare Millésime 1976, presented at the Palace of Versailles in 1985.

Over the past 40 years, Rare Champagne has only presented 14 vintages, all in limited series. The cellar master is committed to selecting exceptional and unique vintages, showcasing a perfect mastery over nature and an experience born of time and expertise.

The golden tiara designed by Arthus Bertrand adorning the precious bottle is an allegory of the wondrous vine. Rare Champagne thrives year after year, expressing an elegant style characterized by boundless freshness, sustained mineralization, radiant purity and subtle contrasts.

Discovering Rare Champagne is an introduction to the French take on living well, whose timeless elegance knows no bounds.

PRESS CONTACTS

Justine Charlemagne
communication@rare-champagne.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146323/Rare_Rose_2014.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919890/Rare_Champagne_Logo.jpg

Rare Champagne Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rare-champagne-is-about-to-unveil-its-14th-vintage-rare-rose-millesime-2014-301871020.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
