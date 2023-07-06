

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK) said REA has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply of 12 turbines with a total capacity of 43 MW. Eight turbines of the type N117/3600, and four turbines of the type N131/3600, with a rated output of 3.6 MW each, will be installed. The wind farm is located near Erftstadt, Germany.



Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Central and Managing Director of Nordex Germany GmbH, said: 'As in the first few months of the year, Germany was also one of our strongest markets in the second quarter, with orders totaling around 200 MW.'



Nordex noted that the order also includes a Premium Service contract for the maintenance and servicing of the turbines for a period of 20 years.



