Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Aktie des Jahres - vorprogrammierter Erfolg mit +10.000% Chance?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
06.07.2023 | 12:13
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U37H LN) 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
06-Jul-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
DEALING DATE: 05-Jul-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.1766 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2772727 
CODE: U37H LN 
ISIN: LU1407889457 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1407889457 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      U37H LN 
Sequence No.:  255854 
EQS News ID:  1674099 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1674099&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.