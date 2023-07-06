

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's construction sector declined at the fastest pace since February 2021 as higher interest rates and economic uncertainty weighed on demand, survey results published by S&P Global revealed on Thursday.



The HCOB construction Purchasing Managers' Index posted 41.4 in June, down from May's 43.9.



A reading below 50.0 indicates contraction. The score also signaled the biggest fall in activity since February 2021.



Housing activity was the worst-performing category in the construction sector. Activity dropped at the sharpest rate since February 2010. At the same time, commercial and civil engineering activity logged identical declines.



The survey showed that rising interest rate was the major headwinds to the construction sector. The decline in new work was the second strongest seen since January 2009.



More firms anticipate a decline in activity over the coming twelve months than those expecting a rise. Employment decreased for the fifteenth straight month in June as firms expect a prolonged slowdown in demand.



Constructors reduced their purchasing activity at the sharpest pace in more than three years.



Due to lower demand for materials and products, supply chain pressures alleviated. The delivery times quickened in June and surpassed May's series record.



There were further downward pressures on input costs of constructors. Input costs dropped at the quickest pace in more than 14 years.



'.everything points to a longer lean period, especially as it is still unclear whether the European Central Bank will raise interest rates once, twice or even more times,' Hamburg Commercial Bank Chief Economist Cyrus de la Rubia said.



