

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Thursday as risk aversion gripped financial markets amid concerns about China 's economic recovery and U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,917.43 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,923.65.



The dollar held gains and two-year Treasury yields traded close to their highest level since 2006 after the latest Federal Reserve minutes sparked fresh concern about the trajectory of U.S. monetary policy.



The Fed's June meeting minutes showed policymakers anticipate two more interest- rate hikes in 2023 to bring inflation back down.



As U.S. recession worries ease, investors await the all-important U.S. jobs report due on Friday for additional clues on the economic and rate outlook.



U.S. MBA weekly mortgage approvals data for June, weekly jobless claims data, trade data for May and PMI data for June will be out later in the New York session.



Geopolitical tensions also remained on investors' radar, with investors waiting to see what does U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit means for China-U.S. relations.



