nShift partner Coll-8 bullish about Irish ecommerce growth

The Irish e-commerce delivery firm expects to grow by 50% by the end of 2023, thanks in part to nShift's end-to-end delivery management

LONDON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Irish e-commerce delivery firm Coll-8 Logistics is set to grow by as much as 50 per cent by the end of this year.

Working alongside partners including nShift , the global leader in delivery management software, the rapid expansion experienced by Coll-8 since it launched in 2019 has been largely driven by its 'drop2shop' network. This allows Irish shoppers to collect and return goods bought online at a nationwide network of convenience stores. Coll-8 also operates multi-carrier home delivery options, offering a variety of 'best in class' solutions for a next day service across the whole of the Republic.

Ireland has firmly established itself as one of Europe's fastest growing ecommerce markets. With a population of just five million, Ireland's ecommerce sector generated €7.4 billion (£6.5 billion) in sales during 20221

Dean Lycett, commercial director, Coll-8 said: "Coll-8 is already considered the specialist in UK-to-Ireland deliveries and returns by many major retail brands. We are also the leading operator when it comes to handling customs clearance declarations simply and swiftly. We have grown very quickly as a business because of the novelty of our proposition and because of our relationships with partners such as nShift."

Ian Russell, director carrier partnership at nShift, said, "Coll-8 is leading the charge in broadening choice and convenience to Irish customers through its drop2shop network. In doing so, it is also making it easier for retailers in the UK and Ireland to reach their customers with flexible delivery options, which is creating a better experience as a result."

Coll-8 has created a bespoke customs clearance system for goods entering Ireland from the UK, which has been a spectacular success. During the 2022 peak period before Christmas, it processed in excess of 60,000 customs declarations each day, many more times than the numbers handled by rivals. As a result, staffing levels across all Coll-8's sites, including its head office at Baldonnell, almost doubled.

Lycett concluded, "The reason this partnership is so successful is that both nShift and Coll-8 share some common traits, particularly around agility and innovating to deliver the best delivery experience possible."

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

Coll-8 is Ireland's leading independent specialist in e-commerce deliveries.

Founded in 2019 by some of the most experienced individuals in the parcel industry in both the Republic and the UK, it launched its award-winning drop2shop network just months later. Drop2shop works with some of Europe's best-known retail brands and enables Irish consumers to take advantage of fast, effective and paperless delivery and returns of goods bought online via a nationwide network of more than 500 convenience stores across the Republic.

Coll-8's creation of a unique, automated system in-house has also seen it handle more customs clearance work than any of its competitors.

