Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2023) - Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: QUAN), an app development company employing a group of highly specialized developers from around the world announces it has signed an Investor Relations Agreement with Reinvent Business located in Newport Beach, California.

Reinvent Business will provide the following services: Investor Marketing, Communication Strategy, Market Awareness and Brand Promotion services for Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: Quan). These services are centered around increasing brand visibility, market awareness, investors awareness, and communication strategy, creating the most current digital media presence and showcasing the company to many US investors to increase the company's shareholder base.

Reinvent Business will promote the company and communicate news and stories to US investors and investor groups with whom they have established relationships.

Reinvent Business has agreed to increase market awareness of Quantum International Corp. by promoting the Company through a powerful Strategic Investor Marketing campaign to quickly create maximum online brand visibility in the US investors community.

The Investor Relations Agreement is for a period of six months and will focus on US investment companies, equity firms, and high net worth US investors to help boost market awareness, communicate our message, and increase brand recognition.

"We are very excited about our new relationship with Reinvent Business and look forward to getting our corporate information disseminated throughout the investor community," stated CEO Justin Waiau.

Follow us on (@QuantumintlCorp), Instagram and (@QuantumintlCorp}

Welcome to a New Era of App development.

Justin Waiau

quantumintlcorp@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172484