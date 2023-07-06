Recora Expands Access for Physician Practices by Partnering With Stockton Cardiology Medical Group

This solution will add cardiac rehab as a new service line for the practice and increase access for patients throughout California's Central Valley.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Recora today announced its partnership with Stockton Medical Cardiology Group to open home-based cardiac rehabilitation as a new service line for the practice. The partnership continues the expansion of Recora's virtual recovery solution to physician practices, expanding care to heart disease patients across Stockton's four locations in California.

"We are pleased to bring Recora's technology to our practice and launch a new stream of cardiac rehabilitation to our patients," said Dr. Ali Mirhosseini, Medical Director, Stockton Cardiology Medical Group. "This virtual solution furthers our mission to deliver the highest quality of cardiac care to our community and ensure the proper resources are in place to help them live healthy, fulfilled lives."

Recora's Virtual Recovery Program can be accessed anywhere for patients, including the comfort of their own home, to maintain consistent participation in cardiac rehab and improve outcomes. The technology includes on-demand support from care teams, 24/7 chat, and additional resources to guide patients on their path to successfully completing the program and continuing to lead a healthy lifestyle.

"It is an exciting time for our team to move into the physician practice market, and we're thrilled to work with an innovative, dedicated partner in Stockton Cardiology Medical Group," said Recora CEO Abhishek Chandra. "As Recora expands through new regions and markets, we continue to see healthcare leaders and heart disease patients seeking cutting-edge technology with comprehensive tools that produce significant results. We take great pride in being included in this process and delivering effective solutions to these verticals."

Recora's Cardiac Recovery Program has garnered industry-leading results that include:

15% hospital readmission rate for Recora patients, versus the national average of 43% across Medicare patients with heart failure at six months.

87% Recora cardiac recovery program completion rate, versus the national average of 26%.

80% of patients with hypertension markedly improved their blood pressure due to diet and exercise

94% of Recora patients adhere to their cardiac medication.

80% improvement of distance and strength gains among Recora patients.

ABOUT RECORA

Recora's mission is to redefine the future of heart health. Recora's Cardiac Recovery Program for health systems, medical groups and health plans makes it easier to recover from a cardiac event through immersive programs delivered online. With Recora, healthcare providers are able to establish a longitudinal relationship with patients and help them live longer, fuller lives. To learn more, visit recora.com.

ABOUT STOCKTON CARDIOLOGY MEDICAL GROUP

Stockton Cardiology Medical Group has been in place for 56 years, and is proud to be on the cutting of edge of advanced cardiovascular care.

A few of our notable history facts:

In the early 1950s, doctors Donald Fowell and Edward Caul determined there was a need for cardiologist services in Stockton. In the late 1960s, led by Dr. Kamenetsky, Dr. Fowell, and Dr. Caul developed the first cath lab in conjunction with the first coronary care unit.

Dr. Diamant joined Stockton Cardiology in late 1960 and was instrumental in establishing an education and protocol for CPR in this community.

During the same period, Dr. Caul began the echo program. Our in-office echo program is ICAEL certified.

Dr. Kamenetsky and Dr. Mas Kamigaki did the first cardiac cath in 1972. Four years later, Dr. Chothia joined Stockton Cardiology and with Dr. Kamigaki continued to develop the Heart Center.

In 1974, Stockton Cardiology and Dr. Morrissey promoted the first heart surgery, at St. Joseph's Medical Center.

Stockton Cardiology Medical Group, Complete Heart Care, Inc., as it is known today, was incorporated in 1979.

Dr. George Charos joined the group in 1985. He was the first electrophysiologist. Dr. Charos created the EP lab at St. Joseph's with the financial support of Stockton Cardiology Medical Group.

In September of 1981, Dr. Mas Kamigaki started the first in-office Nuclear lab in Northern California. We are ICANL certified as an in-office Nuclear Lab.

Dr. Surrender Raina was at the forefront in enhancing the angioplasty and stenting procedures.

Our physicians are pleased to be a part of a team that believes in maintaining the strong infrastructure that was established many years ago, and is prevalent in the practice today. Excellent and kind patient care is always the primary focus of the group. Get in touch with us to learn more!

