Electric Metals Limited: Electric Metals announces the formation of a Technical Advisory Board to fast-track development of Emily Manganese Production

EML's Technical Advisory Board comprises internationally recognized technical experts who each bring a depth of experience, leadership and specific expertise to project development.

The team has a diverse knowledge-base encompassing resource growth, mine construction, metallurgical process design and chemical engineering to guide the Company through mineral explorer/developer to manganese chemical producer.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is pleased to announce the formation of the EML Technical Advisory Board ("TAB") under the leadership of Dr. Ian Pringle. The TAB has assembled a group of leading technical experts that will help EML develop and iterate on a framework for evaluating various technical development tasks in the Company's quest to become a leading north American producer of high purity manganese products to supply US energy and technology markets, in particular, the rapidly expanding lithium-ion battery market.

EML is pleased announce the following group of technical specialists as inaugural members of the TAB:

Dr. Ian Pringle, BSc(hons) Geology, PhD, Chair of the TAB, is a Geologist and senior mining executive with an outstanding track record of successful mineral resource evaluation, discovery, project development and operations for numerous mining companies. Dr. Pringle has considerable experience and high technical capability, particularly in international base/precious metals and critical minerals projects. He has been integral in the development of several world-class mines and is highly regarded for his work in the battery minerals sector.

Mr. Tyson Hall, BSc (Chemical Engineering), MBA, is a Chemical Engineer with broad executive experience in manufacturing and specialty chemicals. Mr. Hall has planned, built and operated high-value advanced materials projects throughout the USA, including lithium and boron. Most recently Mr. Hall was Chief Operating Officer at 5E Advanced Material and was previously Global Business Director of Performance Materials at Albemarle Corp. Mr. Hall will apply his wealth of experience towards steering the development focus of Emily towards the appropriate chemical and battery markets.

Mr. Hermann Scriba, BEng, MEng (Extractive Metallurgy), is a Metallurgical Process Engineering Consultant with several decades of in-depth experience in operations, process development and engineering across a wide range of technologies and commodities. Mr. Scriba is a specialist in hydrometallurgy and has recent experience in managing testwork and flowsheet development for processing and refining of battery metals, including Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt and Manganese. He will advise on testwork and flowsheet processing options as the high-grade Emily manganese ore is being assessed.

EML will benefit from the diversity of insights and complementary skill sets of Dr. Pringle, Mr. Hall and Mr. Scriba. Additional members of the TAB with specialist industry skills and experience are expected to join the group in coming weeks.

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV: EML) (OTCQB: EMUSF) is a U.S.-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report - Resource Estimate, with over US$26 million invested to date. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic U.S. producer of high-purity, high-value manganese metal and chemical products for supply to U.S. energy, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders. In addition, the Company owns and operates the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and the Belmont Silver Project in Nevada, with the former also having been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report - Resource Estimate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further Information please contact:

Gary Lewis, Group CEO & Director: (647) 846 5299 - gl@electricmetals.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on EML's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the development of the Company's projects. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to EML. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of EML's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While EML considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and EML is not obligated, and does not undertake, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE: Electric Metals (USA) Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765928/Electric-Metals-announces-the-formation-of-a-Technical-Advisory-Board-to-fast-track-development-of-Emily-Manganese-Production