WKN: A3C85Z | ISIN: AU0000196149 | Ticker-Symbol: EGQ0
Frankfurt
06.07.23
08:01 Uhr
0,555 Euro
+0,073
+15,15 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INOVIQ LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INOVIQ LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INOVIQ LTD0,555+15,15 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.