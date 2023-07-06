MARTINI CELEBRATES 160TH ANNIVERSARY WITH STAR STUDDED GALA IN MILAN

Famous faces who took to the red carpet included actress Dakota Johnson, Emily in Paris' Lucien Laviscount, Chiara Ferragni and stylist to the stars Harry Lambert

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night saw iconic vermouth brand MARTINI toast its 160th anniversary at Italian hot spot DAZI Milano, attended by an array of famous faces, and stylish global guests.

The exclusive event hosted some of the world's hottest talent including Dakota Johnson, Lucien Laviscount of Emily in Paris, Chiara Ferrangi, and stylist Harry Lambert; who danced the night away to the Italian singer songwriter Tanani, performing alongside internationally renowned DJs Mia Moretti and Club Domani.

Guests toasted to MARTINI's iconic past and bright future with cocktails including the classic MARTINI Fiero and tonic, and a MARTINI Non-alcoholic Vibrante Spritz alongside the bespoke Elixir No. 160 and the Mirto Negroni, created by Maura Milia Bar Manager of London's multi-award winning Connaught Bar.

The evening also celebrated MARTINI's iconic Italian heritage that has touched so many parts of culture and style since it was founded in 1863 by entrepreneur Alessandro Martini and herbalist Luigi Rossi. From its role in motor sport, where its iconic racing stripes came to be, to fashion and its advertisements featuring Hollywood icons from across the decades.

Victoria Morris, Global Vice President of MARTINI said, "Tonight we celebrated MARTINI's iconic heritage and its enduring association with Italian style and culture, whilst giving our guests a preview of its magnetic future. It's an honour to be part of MARTINI's story during such a landmark period in its history, as we toast to the next 160 years of Italian taste."

About MARTINI

One of the most iconic brands in the world, MARTINI® is the leading name in Italian winemaking and a purveyor of the highest quality vermouths and sparkling wines. The award- winning, vibrant and bittersweet taste of the MARTINI range is the result of secret blends of more than 40 botanicals sourced from the finest locations across the globe. First created in 1863 in Turin, Italy, the MARTINI portfolio today includes: MARTINI Fiero, MARTINI Riserva Speciale Rubino, Ambrato & Bitter, MARTINI Bianco, Rosato, Rosso & Extra Dry, MARTINI Non-Alcoholic Vibrante & Floreale, MARTINI Asti, Prosecco & Rosé Extra Dry. For more information, please visit www.martini.com .

MARTINI and the ball & bar logo are trademarks. MARTINI is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world, produces, markets, and distributes internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 9,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

