Donnerstag, 06.07.2023
GlobeNewswire
06.07.2023 | 13:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bonzun AB (publ) receives observation status (373/23)

Today, July 6, 2023, Bonzun AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a press release
with information that the Company had entered into a share purchase agreement
with Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB regarding a sale of the Company's wholly-owned
subsidiary, Bonzun Evolve AB, which, after an internal acquisition, will own
the majority of the Company's business-related assets, agreements and
liabilities. 

According to the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms, which are
administered by the Swedish Stock Market Self-Regulation Committee, the rules
also apply in the event of mergers and merger-like processes. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or if a
bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect
of the issuer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Bonzun AB (publ) (BONZUN, ISIN code SE0017082506, order book ID 101907) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
