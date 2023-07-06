Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bonzun AB (publ) receives observation status (373/23)

Today, July 6, 2023, Bonzun AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information that the Company had entered into a share purchase agreement with Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB regarding a sale of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bonzun Evolve AB, which, after an internal acquisition, will own the majority of the Company's business-related assets, agreements and liabilities. According to the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms, which are administered by the Swedish Stock Market Self-Regulation Committee, the rules also apply in the event of mergers and merger-like processes. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect of the issuer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Bonzun AB (publ) (BONZUN, ISIN code SE0017082506, order book ID 101907) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.