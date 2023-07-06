

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) is up over 15% at $2.42. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) is up over 10% at $12.34. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) is up over 8% at $6.46. Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is up over 7% at $6.25. Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is up over 6% at $32.81. Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) is up over 5% at $13.71.



In the Red



Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) is down over 52% at $3.90. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is down over 10% at $15.85. Azitra Inc (AZTR) is down over 7% at $3.55. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is down over 4% at $13.01.



