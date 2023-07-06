Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023

WKN: A3DVBZ | ISIN: SE0018245953 | Ticker-Symbol: 61L0
Frankfurt
06.07.23
11:45 Uhr
14,930 Euro
+0,060
+0,40 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECTRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.07.2023 | 13:54
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sectra publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2022/2023

LINKÖPING, Sweden, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) is publishing its Annual Report and Sustainability Report for the 2022/2023 fiscal year today. This report also includes the Corporate Governance Report for the same period.

The document is attached to this press release and is available on Sectra's website, investor.sectra.com.

A summary of the financial year is also available on the website. The 2022/2023 financial year in brief summarizes the value we create for various stakeholders, highlights from our operations, and a selection of financial performance measures.

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 1:30 p.m. (CEST) on July 6, 2023.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/3799866/2175037.pdf

Sectra Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2022/2023

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/3799866/2176605.zip

sectra-2023-04-30-sv.zip

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-22-23,c3197824

Sectra's annual report and sustainability report 22/23

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-22-23,c3197830

Sectra's annual report and sustainability report 22/23

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sectra-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-20222023-301871099.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
