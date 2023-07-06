

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. is offering various events and discounts just in time for back-to-school and back-to-college season.



The retailer has come out with season-long deeper savings events, including Target Circle Week from July 9 through 15, and the Target Circle 20 percent off College Student Appreciation deal from July 16 through 26. The deals start at under $1 and most under $15.



Target Circle Week from July 9-15, exclusively for Target Circle members, offers significant savings on food and beverage, beauty, everyday essentials, electronics and more.



College students who are members of Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, and with a valid student I.D., can save on back-to-college essentials with a one-time 20 percent discount on their entire shopping trip.



Further, Target's popular Target Circle Teacher Appreciation Event will also run from July 16 through August 26. For the first time this year, the event will offer a one-time 20 percent discount to teachers on an entire shopping trip, either in stores or online. All with valid identification are eligible for the offers, including teachers at K-12, homeschool, those working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical school teachers.



In addition, all Target stores in states with sales tax holiday events will not charge sales tax during specific weekends.



With the retailer's free same-day Order Pickup and Drive Up services, customers will get delivery of their school and college supplies the same day without any membrship fee. Or, they will be delivered to their door through Same-Day Delivery with Shipt.



Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target, said, 'Our back-to-school and back-to-college assortment features a broad range of essentials that are priced right for all families. From on-trend Cat & Jack outfits and fun and functional Room Essentials dorm décor, to supplies of all kinds from Mondo Llama and top national brands, Target has everything to help students from pre-K to college start the school year in affordable style.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen. Hier klicken