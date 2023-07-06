Fortifeye Vitamins Highlights the Potential Benefits of Omega-3 Fish Oil in Managing Glaucoma

Fortifeye Super Omega 3 Max

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Fortifeye Vitamins, a trusted leader in eye care and nutritional supplements, is shedding light on the potential benefits of omega-3 fish oil in the management of glaucoma. With a growing body of research suggesting a positive correlation between omega-3 fatty acids and glaucoma, Fortifeye Vitamins aims to raise awareness about this potential natural approach to supporting ocular health and introduce Fortifeye Super Omega 3 Max.

Glaucoma, often referred to as the "silent thief of vision," is a progressive condition that can develop unnoticed, without presenting symptoms such as pain or blurred vision, until it reaches an advanced stage. It stands as the second leading cause of blindness worldwide. The primary goal in glaucoma treatment is currently focused on reducing intraocular pressure to a manageable level, aiming to minimize optic nerve damage and prevent vision loss. Optometrists and Ophthalmologists employ a combination of oral and topical medications, as well as various surgical interventions, ranging from minimally invasive to more invasive procedures. However, many integrative primary eye care providers emphasize the importance of minimizing surgical and medication interventions whenever possible. The availability of evidence-based nutrients that can support optic nerve health and potentially slow down the progression of glaucoma would offer substantial benefits in managing the condition.

Omega-3 is a widely researched nutrient, with numerous studies highlighting its positive impact on overall health across various aspects. Extensive research consistently confirms the favorable effects of omega-3 on heart health, brain function, joint health, eye health, skin, hair, muscles, and more. Omega-3 is widely recognized as one of the top nutrients for promoting overall eye health, and knowledgeable healthcare professionals often recommend its use for conditions such as dry eye, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and various inflammatory eye conditions. Emerging evidence suggests that glaucoma, as a significant eye condition, may also experience benefits from precise dosages and appropriate forms of omega-3 supplementation.

In the past decade, a substantial amount of data has emerged regarding natural and nutritional treatments that show promise in reducing intraocular pressure and providing neuroprotection to the optic nerve, nerve fiber layer, and ganglion cell layer. Several recently highlighted nutritional components for supporting glaucoma include Mirtogenol (a combination of pine bark extract and bilberry), Cognizine (a patented variant of citicoline), omega-3 fish oil, saffron, Neumentix (a spearmint extract), and various forms of niacinamide (NMN, NR, and NAM). These components have garnered attention for their potential in supporting individuals with glaucoma.

Recent research findings indicate that a daily intake of 1500 mg (combined EPA and DHA) of omega-3 fish oil can lead to a significant reduction in intraocular pressure over a three-month period in young individuals without glaucoma. These studies revealed an impressive 8% decrease in intraocular pressure following the supplementation with omega-3 fish oil. Additionally, a study conducted on rats demonstrated a remarkable 23% reduction in intraocular pressure during the subjects' omega-3 regimen. Although the precise mechanism through which omega-3 influences glaucoma is not yet fully elucidated, several theories propose how omega-3 may effectively lower eye pressure and potentially provide neuroprotection to the optic nerve. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5931260/

A study has demonstrated that patients with glaucoma witnessed enhanced visual fields after undergoing three months of omega-3 supplementation. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1600-0420.1999.tb01152.x

A correlation has been identified between glaucoma patients and reduced levels of omega-3 in their bloodstream. In a recent study, it was revealed that individuals who incorporate higher quantities of omega-3 into their daily diet exhibit a decreased likelihood of being diagnosed with glaucoma. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/article-abstract/2666583?redirect=true

A recent research publication from June 2023 has revealed a notable association between elevated levels of diglycerides and triglycerides in the bloodstream and an increased susceptibility to glaucoma. Recognizing this detrimental link between specific lipid abnormalities and glaucoma is crucial in developing an integrated treatment plan for glaucoma patients. One effective approach to reducing these lipids is the appropriate use of omega-3 fish oil. Omega-3 fatty acids have shown a significant ability to lower blood triglyceride levels. https://www.mountsinai.org/about/newsroom/2023/patients-with-specific-types-of-lipids-may-be-at-higher-risk-of-developing-blinding-eye-disease

Dr. Michael Lange, a renowned Optometric Physician, Certified Nutrition Specialist and founder of Fortifeye Vitamins, emphasized, "While further research is needed, there is growing evidence supporting the potential benefits of omega-3 fish oil in managing glaucoma. Omega-3 fatty acids have already demonstrated numerous health benefits, and their potential role in ocular health, specifically glaucoma management, is an exciting area of study."

Fortifeye Vitamins is a leading provider of advanced nutritional supplements designed to support eye health and overall well-being. Founded by Dr. Michael Lange, a board-certified Optometric Physician and Certified Nutrition Specialist, Fortifeye Vitamins is committed to utilizing the latest research and technology to develop effective, high-quality supplements.

Contact Information

Mandy Baker

Director of Marketing

mandy@fortifeye.com

3522391692

SOURCE: Fortifeye Vitamins

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764311/Fortifeye-Vitamins-Highlights-the-Potential-Benefits-of-Omega-3-Fish-Oil-in-Managing-Glaucoma