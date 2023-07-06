Milestone follows a rigorous testing and validation process

Public road testing paves path to factory production of PlusDrive-enabled IVECO S-Way

IVECO, the commercial vehicle brand of Iveco Group (MI:IVG), and Plus announced today that the IVECO S-Way truck equipped with PlusDrive, Plus's enhanced driver-assist solution based on its open autonomy platform, has started operating on public roads in Germany. The milestone follows a rigorous testing and validation process including extensive closed-course testing, validation of previously collected public road data and in-depth training for the test drivers on the advanced safety features of the truck. In addition, TÜV SÜD tested the functional safety of the safety concept for public road testing. The collection of expansive real-world data during this important phase of public road testing will prepare the driver-in automated truck for future industrialization.

"By making trucking safer, easier, and more sustainable, the new generation of powerful AI-based predictive safety technology like PlusDrive can help reduce the risk of accidents, improve fuel economy, enhance driver retention and ease truck driver shortage across Europe. We are excited to enter this next phase of our partnership with Plus, and demonstrate the increasing maturity of our IVECO S-Way with PlusDrive through public road testing and commercial operations," said Marco Liccardo, Chief Technology Digital Officer, Iveco Group.

Equipped with state-of-the art, AI-based autonomous driving software and advanced sensors including lidars, radars, and cameras, PlusDrive provides drivers with superhuman awareness of the vehicle's surroundings. Public road testing will continue in Germany over the next several months and expand to Austria, France, Italy, and Switzerland so that real-world data can be collected from the diverse roadways and driving conditions across the region. The testing will also demonstrate that PlusDrive can safely and automatically handle driver-supervised maneuvers, including lane centering, cut-ins, lane merges, driver initiated or system suggested lane changes, traffic jam assist, and nudging.

Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-founder at Plus, said: "We are proud of the hard work that the Iveco and Plus teams have poured into getting this innovative driving solution on public roads for testing. Some of the world's largest fleets already use PlusDrive to deliver commercial freight. The sooner we can make this commercial product available to more fleets, the bigger impact we can have."

About IVECO

IVECO is a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG). IVECO designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, off-road trucks, and vehicles for applications such as off-road missions.

The brand's wide range of products include the Daily, a vehicle that covers the 3.3 7.2 ton vehicle weight segment, the Eurocargo from 6 19 tons and, in the heavy segment above 16 tons, the IVECO WAY range with the on-road IVECO S-WAY, the off-road IVECO T-WAY and the IVECO X-WAY for light off-road missions.

IVECO employs close to 21,000 individuals globally. It manages production sites in 7 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and Latin America where it produces vehicles featuring the latest advanced technologies. 4,200 sales and service outlets in over 160 countries guarantee technical support wherever an IVECO vehicle is at work.

For further information about IVECO: www.iveco.com

About Plus

Plus is a global provider of highly automated driving and fully autonomous driving solutions with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California. Named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers and by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, Plus's open autonomy technology platform is already powering vehicles in commercial use today. Working with leading vehicle manufacturers, fleets, and other technology companies globally, Plus is helping to make driving safer, more comfortable, and more sustainable. Plus has received a number of industry awards and distinctions for its transformative technology and business momentum from Fast Company, Forbes, Insider, Consumer Electronics Show, AUVSI, and others.

For more information, please visit www.plus.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.

