Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Aktie des Jahres - vorprogrammierter Erfolg mit +10.000% Chance?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
06.07.23
08:01 Uhr
4,415 Euro
-0,110
-2,43 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3904,79515:31
Dow Jones News
06.07.2023 | 14:10
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Interim Review

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Interim Review 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Interim Review 
06-Jul-2023 / 12:37 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc 
LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
 
Date: 04 January 2023 
 
Name of applicant:                                       Dalata Hotel Group plc 
Name of scheme:                                         Save as You Earn Scheme 
Period of return:                             From:         1 January To: 30 June 
                                                2023      2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:             131,250 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  - 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
                                                26,612 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 
 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           104,638 
Name of applicant:                                       Dalata Hotel Group plc 
Name of scheme:                                         2017 Long-Term 
                                                Incentive Plan 
Period of return:                             From:         1 January To: 30 June 
                                                2023      2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:             7,449 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  540,000 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):    535,634 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           11,815 
Name of contact:       Aoife Boland 
Telephone number of contact: 01 206 9400

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  255865 
EQS News ID:  1674175 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1674175&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2023 07:37 ET (11:37 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.