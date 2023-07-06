DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Interim Review

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Interim Review 06-Jul-2023 / 12:37 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Dalata Hotel Group plc LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 Date: 04 January 2023 Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: Save as You Earn Scheme Period of return: From: 1 January To: 30 June 2023 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 131,250 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last - return (if any increase has been applied for): 26,612 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 104,638 Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: 2017 Long-Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 1 January To: 30 June 2023 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 7,449 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last 540,000 return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 535,634 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 11,815 Name of contact: Aoife Boland Telephone number of contact: 01 206 9400

