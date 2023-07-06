iTolerance, Inc. to Participate in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series

Live moderated video webcast with members of the iTolerance Leadership Team on Tuesday, July 11th 11:00 AM ET

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / iTolerance, Inc. ("iTolerance" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative regenerative medicines, today announced that Dr. Anthony Japour, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Dennis Hester, SVP of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls and Sumitra Ghate, SVP of Development & Global Regulatory Affairs of iTolerance, will participate in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. The virtual event will include a brief overview of the Company's business, a moderated roundtable discussion and an interactive Q&A session.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (itolerance.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About iTolerance, Inc.

iTolerance is an early-stage privately held regenerative medicine company developing technologies to enable tissue, organoid or cell therapy without the need for life-long immunosuppression. Leveraging its proprietary biotechnology-derived Streptavidin-FasL fusion protein/biotin-PEG microgel (SA-FasL microgel) platform technology, iTOL-100, iTolerance is advancing a pipeline of programs using both allogenic pancreatic islets and stem cells that have the potential to cure diseases. The Company's lead program, iTOL-102, leverages significant advancements in stem cells to derive pancreatic islets which allows an inexhaustible supply of insulin-producing cells. Utilizing iTOL-100 to induce local immune tolerance, iTOL-102 has the potential to be a cure for Type 1 Diabetes without the need for life-long immunosuppression. Additionally, the Company is developing iTOL-201 for the treatment of liver failure by utilizing hepatocytes and iTOL-401 as a nanoparticle formulation for large organ transplants without the need for life-long immunosuppression. For more information, please visit itolerance.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

All forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and various assumptions. The Company believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, anticipated levels of revenues, future national or regional economic and competitive conditions, and difficulties in developing the Company's platform technology. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as the Company's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

iTolerance@jtcir.com

Media Contact

Susan Roberts

T: 202.779.0929

sr@roberts-communications.com

