Gasol Foundation USA Supports California Daily Recess for All

Bill improves children's health and well-being with mandated access to recess at public schools

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Gasol Foundation USA supports California State Senator Josh Newman's SB 291, Daily Recess for All, which will require public schools serving students in grades K through 8 to allocate at least 30 minutes of recess time each school day and will prohibit the withholding of recess as a form of punishment or discipline.

"SB 291 will ensure that children have time for unstructured physical activity throughout the school week and ensure that this vital break cannot be withheld as a form of punishment," said Hector De La Torre, executive director of Gasol Foundation. "We are concerned that 40% of California's children are overweight or obese, so recess time is even more important for students' physical activity and socialization."

SB 291 author, California state senator Josh Newman shared his motivation in writing the bill, "This daily physical activity will allow students to perform better in school and develop physically, mentally, and emotionally - which is the focus of an education. Children's health and wellness should be reflected in our public schools."

Gasol Foundation USA is a member of Voices for Healthy Kids, a national advocacy partnership led by the American Heart Association.

"A wide body of research has found that recess serves as a critical outlet and break for students to reset their minds and bodies during otherwise structured school days filled with academic demands. Recess offers students numerous cognitive, social, emotional, and physical benefits and results in students being more attentive and better able to perform school tasks," said American Heart Association's Sr. Regional Lead, Jamie Morgan.

SB 291 has been voted out of the state senate and is awaiting a hearing in the state Assembly Education Committee. Gasol Foundation USA is also supporting California State Senator Nancy Skinner's (D- Berkeley) SB 348, Healthy Meals for Kids legislation, which would set guidelines for the amount of sugar and sodium added to school meals in all California K-12 schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. SB 348 has also passed out of the state senate and is being heard in the state Assembly Human Services Committee.

About Gasol Foundation USA

Gasol Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2013 by NBA Champion brothers and All-Stars, Pau and Marc Gasol. Gasol Foundation empowers children and their families to develop healthy habits in physical activity, diet, proper sleep, and emotional well-being. Gasol Foundation USA focuses on research, data-driven programming, and advocacy in support of healthier children and to combat childhood obesity.

