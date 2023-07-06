One Monthly Agency Fee Aims to Expedite the Return of Mishandled Bags for Clients

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2023) - Blue Ribbon Bags (BRB) announces a new annual subscription program for travel advisors, planners and others involved in booking travel arrangements. An annual subscription to the Blue Ribbon Bags Program means that clients can be offered the unique luggage tracking service of BRB.

The Blue Ribbon Bags Annual Agency Subscription Program is based on a yearly passenger count. Blue Ribbon Bag's onboarding experts work with subscribers to find a balanced number and even out the bumps of seasonal travel. Based on the agreed upon annual passenger count travel agents, agencies, and planners pay a monthly fee to offer the coveted Blue Ribbon Bags service to all their clients.

Once enrolled in the annual Blue Ribbon Bags Agency Subscription Program a Unique Service Agreement Claim Number along with claim instructions are issued. Travel agents, travel management companies, online travel services and private travel planners can decide for themselves how they want to offer Blue Ribbon Bags to their clients.

Blue Ribbon Bags (BRB) is currently offered by thousands of partners and affiliates in 90 countries. Subscribers to the Blue Ribbon Bags Subscription Program set their own parameters.

How Blue Ribbon Bags Works

Travelers on over 100,000 flights per day trust their bags to the airlines. Blue Ribbon Bags has developed and enhanced a proprietary system of tracking and reuniting lost luggage with their rightful owners within 96 hours of arrival.

Using the file reference number assigned to the missing bag, a report is filed with BRB within 24 hours of the missing luggage. BRB begins the process of accessing multiple tracking databases to notify airlines of the missing luggage and required destination. Travelers are kept in the loop by BRB through real time email and SMS notifications. Blue Ribbon Bags upholds a compensatory satisfaction guarantee per lost bag over and above the luggage airline insurance if not returned by the airline to the original destination.

Clients Can be Covered under an Annual Blue Ribbon Bags Agency Subscription

Thousands of partners currently offer Blue Ribbon Bags as an a la carte service based on a per bag, per passage and per flight fee. This requires a separate service agreement to be purchased through a Global Distribution System or B2B portal. Client details must be shared for each purchase. Each individual PNR must be registered even when there are multiple PNRs in the same booking. Agencies rely on their agents, and employees to remember to offer or purchase Blue Ribbon Bags to their clients.

The Annual Blue Ribbon Bags Agency Subscription streamlines the process. Subscribers use one unique agency subscriber number. The number is issued during a 5-minute onboarding phone registration with a certified Annual Blue Ribbon Bags Agency Subscription expert. There is no need to remember or purchase the service before each client's travel. The unique service agreement number issued at registration covers the agency and all its clients. The blanket coverage covers entire trips with multiple connections and or multiple persons in the travelling party.

The Annual Blue Ribbon Bags Agency Subscription Program is available now. For registration, interest, or questions email partners@blueribbonbags.com

About Blue Ribbon Bags: Blue Ribbon Bags was founded in 2012 as a concierge service for travelers to protect and track lost bags when flying. Daniel Levine, President and Co-Founder of Blue Ribbon Bags (BRB), created the company after a mishandled luggage incident during a business trip left him to attend a meeting in a t-shirt and shorts. He explored, analyzed, and created a proprietary system to seamlessly work the luggage databases of the airlines and match lost luggage with correct destinations within 96 hours. Today he has committed BRB to offering the service to more partners and travelers through subscription services. Currently in development in the BRB arsenal of recovering lost bags is the integration of AI with the acquisition of Eddy AI.

Media Contacts:

Blue Ribbon Bags

10 E. 39th Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Annual Blue Ribbon Bags Agency Subscription Program - partners@blueribbonbags.com

www.blueribbonbags.com



Twitter: @BlueRibbon_Bags

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueRibbonBags

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-ribbon-bags/

