HSG Advisors Ranked a Top 20 Healthcare Consultancy by Modern Healthcare

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / HSG Advisors, a national healthcare consulting firm, received a top 20 ranking in Modern Healthcare's 2023 Management Consulting Firms Survey results. The firms were ranked by self-reported total net healthcare revenue for 2022. In addition to quantitative metrics, the annual survey gathered industry insights on trends, challenges, and best practices from responding firms.

"HSG Advisors has grown rapidly since its founding in 1999, and we're delighted to be recognized as one of the foremost healthcare consultancies in the nation," says Travis Ansel, CEO of HSG Advisors. "We appreciate the value Modern Healthcare provides to our industry as a premier source of news and information for healthcare executives."

The survey asked companies about the state of the healthcare sector over the past year and what they foresee for the industry in the future. Notably, respondents were asked to rank which consulting type is growing the most quickly, and data analytics received the highest number of responses, at nearly 20%. This industry response is on par with HSG Advisors' own growth trajectory; its Claims Data Analytics capabilities are among its most in-demand consulting services. In the survey, data analytics outranked operational improvement, margin improvement, digital transformation, and merger and acquisition consulting.

HSG Advisors specializes in employed physician networks, providing consulting on physician strategy, leadership, and compensation, as well as network integrity and healthcare system performance. The number of employed physicians surpassed the number of physicians with their own practices in 2018, and then the pandemic significantly accelerated this trend as healthcare mergers and acquisitions and physician buyouts rose 56% from 2020 according to a study issued by the Physicians Advocacy Institute in 2021. HSG Advisors has been uniquely positioned to guide employed physicians and healthcare leaders through this pivotal time, resulting in strong year-over-year revenue growth.

