BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ADP private payrolls data for June is scheduled for release at 8:15 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency held steady against the yen, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.
The greenback was worth 143.68 against the yen, 0.8953 against the franc, 1.2775 against the pound and 1.0896 against the euro at 8:10 am ET.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX