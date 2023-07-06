Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 6 July 2023

Share Transaction

The Company announces that, Ravi Anand, who will be joining the Board of Capital Gearing Trust plc on 1 August 2023, has today purchased 4,430 shares at a price of £45.08 for a total consideration of £200,703.92.

