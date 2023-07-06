Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 06
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 6 July 2023
Share Transaction
The Company announces that, Ravi Anand, who will be joining the Board of Capital Gearing Trust plc on 1 August 2023, has today purchased 4,430 shares at a price of £45.08 for a total consideration of £200,703.92.
All enquiries to:
Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com