Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Aktie des Jahres - vorprogrammierter Erfolg mit +10.000% Chance?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
06.07.2023 | 14:37
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LADYS Options on BIT Exchange paves new retail trading highway for meme coins

DJ LADYS Options on BIT Exchange paves new retail trading highway for meme coins 

Chainwire 
LADYS Options on BIT Exchange paves new retail trading highway for meme coins 
06-Jul-2023 / 13:05 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
DWF Labs 
DUBAI | July 3rd, 2023 - The options trading market gets another boost thanks to yet another collaboration between the 
cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BIT and the duo of Darley Technologies and DWF Labs. 
Just recently, BIT rolled out options tied to Cardano's ADA token in collaboration with strategic partner Darley 
Technologies and market maker DWF Labs. Today, LADYS Options marks a significant milestone in the industry as the 
world's first Meme-coin Options brought to the market for both institutional and retail traders. 
Options might be seen as an intimidating instrument for new traders or existing spot traders. This type of derivative 
gives the trader the right to buy or sell an underlying asset at a certain price on or before a specific date. The core 
functionalities of options are binary: the right to buy the asset is a call option, and the right to sell it is a put 
option. 
"Our intention is to simplify access to options trading for all traders, providing an interface that is simple to 
understand and instruments that are in line with what communities are passionate about. Meme-coins are an excellent way 
to engage people to learn options trading" said Andrei Grachev, the Managing Partner of DWF Labs. 
"We are proud to announce the listing of LADYS options as the world's first meme-coin options, made possible through 
the support of our esteemed partners, Darley Technologies and DWF Labs." Said Justin Buitendan, the Global Head of 
Institutional Sales of BIT, "Meme coins have experienced rapid growth, and we are thrilled to provide our clients with 
an additional avenue to enhance their trading strategies. LADYS options mark the starting point of an exciting journey, 
and there are more exciting opportunities on the horizon." 
The incredible popularity of the LADYS token, as well as the sudden sprout of related projects, made it the perfect 
candidate for the first Meme-coin Option to be traded, thanks to the alliance between BIT, DWF Labs, and Darley 
Technologies. 
About BIT 
BIT is a full-featured cryptocurrency exchange that is designed for use by professionals, with advanced risk management 
and fund efficiency supported by Portfolio Margin and Unified Margin. 
BIT was launched in August 2020 as an affiliate to Matrixport, a prominent crypto financial service company. BIT is one 
of the top crypto options trading platforms which offer innovative USD-margined trading pairs. 
About Darley Technologies 
Darley Technologies is a pioneering liquidity provider for options trading in the cryptocurrency space, with a mission 
to provide deep and reliable liquidity at competitive prices. Based in Zug, Switzerland, the heart of Europe's 
blockchain ecosystem, Darley Technologies brings together teams of highly experienced scientists, developers and 
traders to design and engineer the most advanced network infrastructures, technology and trading algorithms, enabling 
it to successfully execute its mission across multiple venues worldwide. 
About DWF Labs 
DWF Labs is a global digital asset market maker and multi-stage web3 investment firm, providing support from token 
listing to market making to OTC trading solutions. DWF Labs seeks to invest and support bold founders who want to build 
the future of Web3. 
DWF Labs is present in Singapore, Switzerland, South Korea, the BVI, and the UAE and trades almost 2,000 pairs with a 
daily volume that places DWF Labs among the top 5 ranking entities trading on the world's top 40 exchanges. 
Website | Portfolio | Linkedin | Twitter | Telegram | Medium 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1674201 06-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=5ecc307675a0ca836fa52828d117f1be

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1674201&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2023 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.