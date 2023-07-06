Jérôme Bédier will be able to rely on :

The new GMP production site of 2600 m² in Toulouse,

Intellectual property and unique know-how in the design and production of highly effective lentiviral solutions based on integrative DNA and transient RNA,

A team of over 50 experts,

The confidence of its American, European, Israeli and Asian biotech customers,

The support of its reference shareholders TechLife Capital and Auriga Partners, who have invested over €15 million in the company to date.

Flash Therapeutics, the French specialist in the design and bioproduction of lentiviral vectors for the transfer of DNA and RNA genetic material for its biotech customers in gene, cell, RNA and vaccine therapies, today announced the appointment of Jérôme Bédier as President. The company thus intends to accelerate its development strategy and reinforce its position as an expert in the bioproduction of high-purity, high-concentration DNA and RNA lentiviral solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry.

Jérôme Bédier, 49 years old, is an expert in the biomanufacturing and CDMO sector, to which he has devoted a large part of his career. With 25 years of experience, most particularly with the Novasep group, Jérôme Bédier held positions in business development and operations management before taking over strategic management of Novasep's Biopharmaceutical business and its three European sites. He then deployed this investment program as Biopharma President. In 2021, Jérôme joined Cell-Easy as Chief Operating Officer, where he oversaw the structuring and launch of CDMO activities in the field of cell therapy.

"We are delighted to welcome Jérôme Bédier, an expert in biomanufacturing and service to the biopharmaceutical industry, to the executive management of Flash Therapeutics. His expertise in the design and production of biotherapeutic products, and his perfect knowledge of markets and customers will be a considerable asset in accelerating Flash Therapeutics' strategy in the biomanufacturing of DNA and RNA lentiviral solutions, by strengthening partnerships with the company's existing customer portfolio and developing new ones" said Jacques Rossignol, Chairman of Flash Therapeutics' Supervisory Board.

Jérôme Bédier added "I am very pleased to join Flash Therapeutics in Toulouse. France wishes to position itself as the spearhead of therapeutic biomanufacturing worldwide. Flash Therapeutics' GMP capabilities and innovative technologies will be key in realizing this ambition, in a sector that is constantly evolving. We have a remarkable and unique lentiviral technology for the transfer of genetic material, both DNA and RNA. The exceptional efficiency of this technology is a concrete solution for our customers and their patients. With a new team and the support of our shareholders, we intend to strengthen our position as a global expert."

About Flash Therapeutics:

Founded in 2005 and based on the Oncopole site in Toulouse, Flash Therapeutics is a specialist in the design and biomanufacturing of lentiviral solutions for the transfer of DNA or RNA genetic information for biotech customers in gene, cell, RNA and vaccine therapies. Flash Therapeutics has a proprietary GMP technology platform of over 2600 m² enabling it to deliver effective, high-purity, high-concentration viral vectors for the research, pre-clinical, clinical and commercial phases. Backed by major investors such as TechLife Capital and Auriga Partners, Flash Therapeutics currently employs around 50 people and has completed over 9,000 batches for more than 200 customers worldwide.

