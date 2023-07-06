DJ Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2023 / 14:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.1839 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 207060 CODE: DSUS LN ISIN: FR0011607084 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 255876 EQS News ID: 1674239 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 06, 2023 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)