

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has claimed that 10 million users have signed up for Threads within seven hours of launching the social media giant's new online social media app.



Zuckerberg announced that this is an initial version of Threads, an app built by the Instagram team for sharing text updates and joining public conversations.



'The vision for Threads is to create an option and friendly public space for conversation,' he said in a Threads post following the launch. 'We hope to take what Instagram does best and create a new experience around text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.'



Experts say Threads could become a potential rival to Twitter, as it offers space for real-time online conversations, one of Twitter's popular features.



Instagram users can log in to Threads using their Instagram accounts. Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.



Just like on Instagram, with Threads, users can follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including the people they follow on Instagram.



Users can share a Threads post to their Instagram story, or share it as a link on any other social media platform.



Like on Instagram, one can unfollow, block, restrict or report a profile on Threads by tapping the three-dot menu. Any accounts blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads.



The core accessibility features available on Instagram, such as screen reader support and AI-generated image descriptions, are also enabled on Threads.



Meta plans to make Threads compatible with ActivityPub, the open social networking protocol.



Threads can be downloaded in more than 100 countries including the UK. People in those countries can download the app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.



The app is not currently available in the European Union due to regulatory concerns.



