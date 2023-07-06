Apptega Lands 23 Badges, Including GRC Momentum Leader, in Summer G2 Reports

The rapidly growing technology company notched their highest yet number of G2 leadership badges across six cybersecurity and compliance categories including GRC, IT risk management, and audit risk management in the summer report.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Apptega, the end-to-end platform for cybersecurity compliance, secured 23 leadership and high-performer designations in G2's Summer 2023 Reports, reflecting building momentum for its approach to simplifying complex and risky GRC processes.





G2 included Apptega in 63 reports across six categories, designating "Momentum" leadership, which highlights rapid market expansion and brand growth, in the GRC and IT Risk Management categories. Apptega also earned awards for highest relationship rating, best support, easiest to do business with, easiest to administer, and fastest to implement, along with topping the mid-market implementation index and finishing second in the momentum grid for IT risk management platforms and GRC platforms.

Apptega largely attributes its success to its many partnerships with managed technology providers who leverage the platform to build and manage world-class cybersecurity compliance programs for thousands of businesses globally. Recently, the company launched Edge, a powerfully lightweight version of its platform purpose-built for MSPs that for the first time brings together automated assessments and marketplaces for security tools and cyber insurance. Edge equips providers that have traditionally struggled to break into a highly resource- and expertise-dependent space with an all-in-one solution for growing thriving compliance practices, and gaining a foothold in a $40 billion market.

"Our mission is to make cybersecurity easy for every organization, from Fortune 1000 businesses and government entities to the hundreds of managed IT providers using Apptega to build world-class compliance programs for their clients," said Armistead Whitney, chief executive officer of Apptega.

Read the full report and recent testimonials here.

About Apptega

As cyber threats and regulatory mandates continue to expand, organizations are challenged by the difficulties of implementing effective cybersecurity and compliance programs. With Apptega, organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 1000 enterprises and managed security service providers, are meeting the challenges of cybersecurity, compliance, and certification. Apptega is at the intersection of simple user experiences and patent-pending technology, providing an innovative platform paired with industry frameworks used to build, manage, and report great cybersecurity. For more information, visit https://www.apptega.com/.

Contact Information:

Robert Hilson

VP Marketing, Apptega

robert.hilson@apptega.com

SOURCE: Apptega

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765051/Apptega-Lands-23-Badges-Including-GRC-Momentum-Leader-in-Summer-G2-Reports