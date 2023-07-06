PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX's Little West Secures New Warehouse Space to Support National Expansion

- 5,000 Square Foot Facility in Downtown Los Angeles Expands Little West Capacity and Improves Nationwide Distribution of Fresh, Cold-Pressed Juices to Retailers, Restaurants and Commercial Customers -

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTCQB:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that its Little West cold-pressed juice subsidiary has signed a three-year lease for a new, state-of-the-art, 5,000 square foot warehouse facility in downtown Los Angeles. This new facility will provide Little West with expanded capacity and enhanced logistics capabilities to manage increased volumes and facilitate nationwide delivery as the company grows its business and expands across the country.

The new warehouse and distribution facility will serve as Little West's primary base of operations. The modern facility boasts ample refrigeration space, efficient lighting, and climate control, as well as fully functional racking systems and loading docks, delivering cost savings and increased productivity along with ensuring the highest quality and freshness of its cold-pressed juices. Additionally, the new facility will house the administrative offices of the company which will relocate from a smaller location in the Valley. Near-term plans also call for the facility to feature a retail tasting room and juice bar to take advantage of high foot traffic in the area.

"Securing a larger, multi-purpose facility in downtown Los Angeles marks a major step forward for Little West," said Lorne Rapkin, CEO of PlantX. "This modern facility will serve as a launchpad for our accelerated national growth, enabling us to meet the rising demand for our premium cold-pressed juices while maintaining the highest standards of quality and sustainability. This expansion will not only enable us to produce our high-quality cold-pressed juices at scale but also reinforce our commitment to sustainability and the local community. We are excited to continue delivering fresh, organic, and nutrient-rich juices that promote health and well-being."

The strategic location of the warehouse and distribution facility in downtown Los Angeles positions Little West to leverage the region's thriving plant-based community and access a robust supply chain network. The proximity to local farms and sustainable sources of fresh produce will enable Little West to enhance its farm-to-bottle concept, ensuring that only the finest organic ingredients are used in its juices. The facility will also accommodate increased research and development initiatives, allowing the brand to innovate and bring exciting new flavors and formulations to market.

Continued Mr. Rapkin, "PlantX continues to lay the foundation for our popular Little West brand to expand nationally. We have more than doubled our geographic footprint, adding Northern California and southern Nevada, and increased our investments in ecommerce and marketing to expand brand awareness. It's working, as Little West continues to deliver double-digit month over month growth, solidifying its position in the growing healthy lifestyle market. Infrastructure initiatives such as our new facility in downtown Los Angeles enable us to meet the growing demand for our Little West juices and support the aggressive national expansion underway."

Wholly-owned subsidiary Little West, LLC ("Little West") is a California-based cold-pressed juice company that offers a wide range of beverages and products that emphasize health and wellness with a focus on locally sourced, high-quality, and fresh ingredients. Little West is the realized vision of Cassandra Troy and Andrew Walker, who launched the business in 2013 with the aim of inspiring healthier lifestyles for all and making the world a greener place. Since being acquired by PlantX in 2021, Little West has added new products and consumer-friendly bundles, driving revenue growth. Based on initial success in the United States, PlantX has recently expanded Little West distribution to Canada through physical retail outlets across the country and a new e-commerce website (littlewestjuice.ca).

About PlantX Life

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

