Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2023) - RARE EARTH RIDGE CORP. (the "Company" or "Rare Earth Ridge"), provides an update on its Mount Major Hart rare earth/metal Project ("Mt. Hart"), located in north-central British Columbia. The Company embarked last year on a theory that the rare earth elements occurrence at Mt. Hart was widespread. A crew was sent in to test the nature of the rare earth mineralization by selecting the best area to sample. As a result, the Knoll was chosen due to the very high tin values draining from the creeks on either side of this area. Previous results gave extremely high tin at about 19% in silts; however, the source has not been uncovered yet. The sampling program in summer 2022 did not locate the high tin source but was successful by rock sampling over an area of roughly 1.0 km by 1.0 km by 300m elevation difference. This detected rare earth mineralization; the contained amount of rock is about 900 million tonnes potential at the Knoll area. All indications from the sampling reconnaissance program point to the nose of Knoll to have tin mineralization.







The immediate area contains hydrothermal ferric oxide veining, tourmaline (a high temperature mineral), as well as high fluorine. But as a surprise, there is a high content of lithium with extensive sericite mineralization, all indicating an environment conducive to host Tin greisen veins. With enough rock samples gathered, Rare Earth Ridge engaged Forte Analytical of Colorado to test the metallurgical qualities of extraction and concentration of the ore. The results of this test, after tweaking the processing method, yielded an extraction recovery of 83% rare earth elements. The metallurgical test was very encouraging, as it not only proved that the rare earth minerals are extractable, but that they can be concentrated. Rare Earth Ridge will be doing a metallurgical test after each phase of exploration; a reverse engineering rather than after the expensive resource drilling phase only to find out the rare earths are not extractable.

The summer 2022 exploration program was highlighted with two reports: a 43-101 report by Aurora Geosciences of Whitehorse recommending further rock sampling and drilling; and a Preliminary Metallurgical Report by Mr. Deepak Molhotra PhD, mineral economist/metallurgical engineer, Principal/ President at Resource Development Inc., a testing and consulting company.

The 2022 exploration program gave very encouraging results in proving up the model of Mt. Hart being the largest North American deposit of rare earth/metals. The results from the rock sampling/analysis program gave significant encouragement to move on to the 2023 second program.

Second Exploration Program July 2023

Rare Earth Ridge has retained Dr. Lee Groat PhD, a UBC Professor who specializes in Pegmatites and mineralogy. The 2022 program identified a feature in the cliff face at the nose of the Knoll, a feature named the Protrusion (the "Protrusion") surmised as a possible pegmatite; however, the field crew from last year's sampling was unable to assess the nature of this rock type due to the steepness of the terrain. Now there is a totally new exploration target, as it clearly shows an intrusive quality into the surrounding granitic host rocks, which will be tested by Dr Groat's field crew.

Dr. Groat and his field crew will be doing further host and fill-in rock sampling of the area and geological mapping to examine the nature of the Protrusion. We are confident that his crew will be able to determine the source of the high tin-silt anomalies in the creeks draining the Knoll area, but we know it is close. As with all exploration programs performed on Mt. Hart, Dr. Lee Groat will be gathering enough samples for a second more comprehensive Metallurgical test. This second test will be more of an in-depth economic analysis to determine the best grind level of the host rocks; a power consumption test known as a "Work Index" (the amount of power to grind one tonne of ore), and the best cost-effective extraction method of rare earth/metals with promising lithium concentrate as a bonus. As a follow up to this 2023 program, the Company has received approval from the BC government for a 1,800m drill permit.

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Rare Earth Ridge Resource Corp's exploration projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About Rare Earth Ridge Resources

Rare Earth Ridge Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company with its 100% owned Mount Major Hart property located in British Columbia. The Company is focussed on rare earth elements and rare metals, particularly lithium and rubidium. More information can be found at the Company's website at www.rareearthridgeresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Rare Earth Ridge. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Rare Earth Ridge. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although Rare Earth Ridge believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Rare Earth Ridge can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

