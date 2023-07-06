Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed TC BioPharm Holdings, PLC. (NASDAQ: TCBP) ("the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. CEO of the Company, Bryan Kobel, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "TC BioPharm is a cell therapy company," said Kobel. "What we do is we try to use healthy donor cells to fight cancer in patients with weakened immune systems," he explained. "The company was founded about ten years ago by Dr. Michael Leek and Angela Scott," said Kobel, adding that the Company is preparing to expand into the UK, while also working on launching their Phase 1B in the US. "There is an opportunity here to really change how cancer is treated."

"How have things been going since TC BioPharm's Nasdaq listing in February of 2022?" asked Davis. "Operationally, things are going great," said Kobel. "We've been able to execute, we've been able to dose our first five patients in our Phase 2B trial, and we have announced our strategic collaboration with MD Anderson, in addition to our existing collaborations with three different companies."

The conversation then turned to the Company's focus on the use of game-delta T cell therapies and what it represents for the treatment of cancer. "It is an incredible place to be and we are looking forward to continuing to advance our cells and continue to stay at the front of the gamma-delta revolution," said Kobel, before elaborating on the benefits and applications of gamma-delta cells in comparison to the current cancer treatments on the market. "These gamma-delta cells in large numbers could be truly impactful to fighting cancer on a number of different levels."

"Could you elaborate on TC BioPharm's highlights over the last three months?" asked Davis. "MD Anderson is the world's leading oncology clinic and we were able to sign a significant agreement with them working with the immunotherapy lab," said Kobel, noting the Company's additional research collaborations. "We are expecting some fruition from them this year," added Kobel. "The new focus of the company is to really target FDA clinical trials," he continued. "We have been able to execute on a number of initiatives over the last twelve months, which are now bearing fruit, and that is only going to continue."

Davis then asked about the Company's recent announcement detailing the closing of a $5.5 million public offering. "I think it shows where this company is from a value perspective in that we have continued to raise capital," said Kobel. "A large amount of capital came from a healthcare centric hedge fund," he added. "We are going to continue to execute, we are going to use that capital intelligently and efficiently to hit milestones for investors," said Kobel. "We know that now we have enough capital to get to the inflection points we need to get to where investors can see value."

To close the interview, Kobel encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to revolutionize the cancer treatment industry through the development of gamma-delta cell therapies.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

