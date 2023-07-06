DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQD LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 198.4923 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25970 CODE: SGQD LN ISIN: LU0855692520 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQD LN Sequence No.: 255900 EQS News ID: 1674307 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 06, 2023 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)