The partners won the award for an innovative program that boosted Vodafone UK's trade-ins into the lead position in terms of customer satisfaction.

MCE Systems and Vodafone UK's trade-in guarantee program has won the "Best Customer Experience" prize at the 2023 Digital Transformation Awards.

The program leverages MCE's highly accurate, AI-powered remote grading technology, which gives customers the ability to trade in their devices by starting digital first on the app. It's part of its digital-first device lifecycle management platform (dDLM).

Vodafone deployed the tech to deliver a guaranteed price to subscribers via its MyVodafone app. This gave customers more control over the transaction and improved their trust in achieving the final price?.

The successful collaboration resulted in a boost in trade-ins for Vodafone for the program duration.

There's a potential environmental benefit to the digital-first trade-in concept too. For every one million phones reused, 48 metric tons in CO2 emissions are avoided, so programs like MCE's have the potential to boost the circular economy.

"Incorporating MCE into our mobile Proposition Vodafone EVO has allowed us to differentiate our world class Trade In proposition in the UK," said Max Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer.

"Our joint program delivered incredible results for Vodafone UK and its customers," said Dr. Robert Hackl, MCE's CMO and Global President. "We are thrilled to be recognised by the Digital Transformation Awards for our commitment to enhancing customer experience through our digital-first device lifecycle management platform (dDLM)."

The Digital Transformation Awards is an independent program sponsored by KMPG. It celebrates outstanding achievements in the delivery of digital technologies that enhance business processes, customer experience, or cultural change.

MCE and Vodafone joined other esteemed 2023 winners including AstraZeneca, Lloyds Banking Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Virgin Media O2 in partnership with NTT DATA.

The Digital Transformation Award marks another major accomplishment for MCE Systems. It follows similar recognition at the Merit Awards Telecoms 2023 for its dDLM platform, and its double Gold win at the Globee Awards for Information Technology.

About Vodafone:

Vodafone is the largest pan-European and African telecoms company. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, digitalize critical sectors and enable inclusive and sustainable digital societies.

We provide mobile and fixed services to over 300 million customers in 17 countries, partner with mobile networks in 46 more and are also a world leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), connecting over 160 million devices and platforms. With Vodacom Financial Services and M-Pesa, we have the largest financial technology platform in Africa, serving more than 56 million people across six countries.

We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040, while helping our customers reduce their own carbon emissions by 350 million tons by 2030. We are driving action to reduce device waste and achieve our target to reuse, resell or recycle 100% of our network waste.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com

About MCE Systems

MCE is the pioneer in digital-first mobile device lifecycle management (dDLM) for operators and their partners since 2005. MCE's industry-leading dDLM platform solutions mobilize operations, increase revenues, and decrease inefficiencies. Specific solutions range from device diagnostics and trade-in management with a price guarantee, to handling device returns. All are omnichannel-ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customer issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing, trade-in instead of repair). Over its more than 17 years of experience, MCE has become the trusted mobilizer of extraordinary customer experiences for Tier-1 operators and their partners. Visit mce.systems

